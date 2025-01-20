Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms Anime Reveals English Dub Cast, January 20 Premiere

Image via Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms anime's website © 久世蘭・講談社／「黒岩メダカに私の可愛いが通じない」製作委員会

Crunchyroll announced the English dub cast and January 20 premiere date on Sunday for the television anime of Ran Kuze 's Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms ( Kuroiwa Medaka ni Watashi no Kawaii ga Tsūjinai ) manga.

The dub cast includes:

Jonathan Rigg will direct, Samantha Herek will produce, and Ben Phillips will adapt the script. Gino Palencia will serve as audio mixer and Jameson Outlaw will serve as audio engineer.

The anime premiered on the TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Hokkaido , TV Setouchi , and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting Co., Ltd. on January 6, with new episodes airing every Monday at 24:00 JST (effectively, Tuesday at midnight).

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga in English digitally and physically. The company describes the story:

Mona is the cutest girl in school, and she knows it. In fact, she's worked hard to make her high school debut successful. But no matter what she does, she can't seem to catch the eye of stone-cold stoic Medaka Kuroiwa—but she's not about to give up that easy. Medaka, on the other hand, has been raised at a temple and was told to never become close to women. Who will win in this heated battle of wills?

Kuze ( Tokyo Ravens: Sword of Song ) first published the manga as a one-shot story in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in December 2020. The manga started its full serialization in the magazine in May 2021. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in Japan in August 2021, and the 16th volume shipped on October 17.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)

