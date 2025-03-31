Sword of the Demon Hunter Anime Reveals Additional Cast

The official website for the television anime of Moto'o Nakanishi 's Sword of the Demon Hunter : Kijin Gentōshō novel series unveiled on Monday additional cast for the Edo arc, starting with the second episode:

Saya Aizawa as Natsu

Image via Sword of the Demon Hunter anime's website © 中西モトオ／双葉社・「鬼人幻燈抄」製作委員会

Hiromu Mineta as Zenji

Image via Sword of the Demon Hunter anime's website © 中西モトオ／双葉社・「鬼人幻燈抄」製作委員会

Masaki Aizawa as Jūzō

Image via Sword of the Demon Hunter anime's website © 中西モトオ／双葉社・「鬼人幻燈抄」製作委員会

Yōji Ueda as Kihei restaurant owner

Image via Sword of the Demon Hunter anime's website © 中西モトオ／双葉社・「鬼人幻燈抄」製作委員会

Ai Kayano as Ofū

Image via Sword of the Demon Hunter anime's website © 中西モトオ／双葉社・「鬼人幻燈抄」製作委員会

Seiichirō Yamashita as Naotsugu Miura

Image via Sword of the Demon Hunter anime's website © 中西モトオ／双葉社・「鬼人幻燈抄」製作委員会

Hitomi Nabatame as Yotaka

Image via Sword of the Demon Hunter anime's website © 中西モトオ／双葉社・「鬼人幻燈抄」製作委員会

Kōji Yusa as Somegorō Akitsu

Image via Sword of the Demon Hunter anime's website © 中西モトオ／双葉社・「鬼人幻燈抄」製作委員会

In addition, Taku Yashiro 's character is [highlight the white text for spoilers] now known as Jinya.

Image via Sword of the Demon Hunter anime's website ©中西モトオ／双葉社・「鬼人幻燈抄」製作委員会

Tokyo MX

MBS

BS Fuji

The anime premiered with a one-hour special first episode on thechannel on Monday. It will also air onandon Tuesday. Starting with the second episode, the anime moves to its regular timeslot onon April 7 at 12 midnight JST (effectively, April 8), then onandon April 8. The anime will air for two consecutive(quarters of a year).

HIDIVE is streaming the anime starting on Monday at 8:30 a.m. EDT with a one-hour special first episode. Future episodes will stream on Mondays at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

The anime was delayed from its July 2024 premiere after a planned one-hour special in June that same year, due to production delays.

The anime stars Taku Yashiro as Jinta, Reina Ueda as Suzune, and Saori Hayami as Shirayuki.

Kazuya Aiura ( Assassins Pride , Hori-san to Miyamura-kun (OAV) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab . Deko Akao ( Assassins Pride , Arakawa Under the Bridge , Noragami ) is overseeing the series scripts, Taro Ikegami ( Lapis Re:LiGHTs ) is designing the characters, and Ryuuichi Takada , Keiichi Hirokawa , and Kuniyuki Takahashi from MONACA are composing the music.

Hilcrhyme are performing the ending theme song "Sen-ya Ichi-ya feat. Izumi Nakasone ( HY )" (One Thousand and One Nights).

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the novel series and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

In the Edo era, young Jinta and his sister must flee their home, finding refuge in a mountain village. Years later, Jinta has grown into a skilled swordsman, sworn to protect the priestess of the village shrine. Charged with slaying a demon that threatens the shrine, Jinta confronts the malevolent creature in the forest, only to learn a shocking truth. The demon speaks of events one hundred and seventy years hence, when Jinta must confront the demon in the future. Thus begins an epic fantasy journey that spans multiple eras as Jinta hunts a demon through time and must come to terms with his own dark nature.

Nakanishi published the first novel volume, titled Suihō no Hibi (Days of Nothing), in June 2019 with art by Tamaki . The series' 14th and final volume shipped in November 2023.

Futabasha published the first compiled book volume of Yu Satomi 's manga adaptation of the novels in September 2021, and the eighth volume shipped on March 19. The manga runs in Monthly Action magazine.