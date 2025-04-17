Kingdom Anime Gets 6th Series in October

New series will start battle between Qin, Zhao

The official website for the anime of Yasuhisa Hara 's Kingdom manga revealed on Thursday the anime will get a sixth series that will debut in October on NHK . In the new series, the battle between Qin and Zhao will begin, and Xin will take up Wang Yi's spear and charge onto the battlefield.

Image via Kingdom anime's website ©原泰久／集英社・キングダム製作委員会

The fifth season premiered in January 2024, and aired for 13 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The first television anime adaptation premiered in 2012, and a second series premiered in 2013. Funimation streamed both series in North America and released both anime series on DVD in 2016. The third anime series premiered in April 2020. The show went on hiatus after four episodes due to COVID-19, but then resumed airing in April 2021. The anime restarted its airing from the first episode. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The fourth series premiered on NHK General in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Yasuhisa Hara 's historical manga centers around the slave boy Xin and his dream of becoming a great general for the state of Qin. Xin helps Ying Zheng, the young Qin king who shares his desire to unify China, rise to power within the state. Xin does all he can to become a superior commander of an army capable of defeating the Seven Warring States.

The record-setting manga launched in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in 2006. Viz Media will release the manga in English starting in November.

The manga has also inspired four live-action films.