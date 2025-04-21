Azur Lane: Slow Ahead! Season 2 Anime Reveals Teaser Trailer, Visual, Staff

The official website for Azur Lane: Slow Ahead! 2! ( Azur Lane Bisoku Zenshin! 2! ), the second television anime season of shorts adapting Hori's Azur Lane Bisoku Zenshin! four-panel manga, unveiled on Monday a teaser promotional video, visual, and staff:

Image via Azur Lane: Slow Ahead anime's X/Twitter account © Manjuu Co.,Ltd., YongShi Co.,Ltd.& Yostar, Inc.／ホリ, 一迅社／studioCANDYBOX Co., Ltd.& Yostar Pictures, Inc.

Shunji Maki is directing the new season at CANDY BOX . Yū Satō ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan ) is returning to write the scripts with Hotaru Asafuji . Nana Mori , an animation director for the first season, is the character designer and chief animation director for the second season. Fūga Hatori ( My Wife is the Student Council President ) is composing the music. Masanori Tsuchiya ( New Game! ) is returning as sound director.

© Manjuu Co.,Ltd., Yongshi Co.,Ltd.& Yostar, Inc.／ホリ, 一迅社／Yostar Pictures, Inc.

Azur Lane Bisoku Zenshin!

CANDY BOX

The firstseason premiered in January 2021.) directed the season, and Satō wrote the scripts.produced the season along with studiowas credited with production cooperation.) was the character designer, and Hagiwara and) were the chief animation directors. Shade () composed the music.

The anime stars:

Hori launched the manga in April 2018 on the franchise 's official X/ Twitter account and on publisher Ichijinsha 's Azur Lane website.

The main television anime of Xiamen Yongshi's Azur Lane smartphone game premiered in October 2019. Funimation streamed the series with English subtitles and an English dub . Episodes 11 and 12 of the anime aired in March.

Tsuchii 's Azur Lane Queen's Orders manga also inspired an original video anime.

In the original game for iOS and Android devices, players collect early 20th century warships from various countries and use fleets of six ships to battle enemies. Shanghai Manjuu and Xiamen Yongshi developed the game, and bilibili released it in China in May 2017. Shanghai Yostar released the game in Japan in September 2017. Yostar released an English version of the game in May 2019.