Let's be upfront here. Last week was the real climax of Sunshine in the Mirror. It was the emotional confrontation we'd been building to since the start, and while the Calamity storyline was effective in giving everything higher stakes, I don't think anyone was all that invested in how Yohane and the rest of Aqours were going to defeat the big, nebulously evil force that was threatening the town. This is a Love Live! show and even with added magic and flying motorcycles, it was always going to end with a triumphant musical number, and that's what we get here.

Of course, just because this conclusion isn't surprising, that doesn't mean it isn't fun. I will always mark out when the heroes win through the power of song, and Aqours perform in a magical stage floating in the sky, singing their hearts out to push back the darkness and save their town is a great spectacle. I like, too, that it isn't quite enough on its own, and Yohane has to combat her self-doubt one more time before they're victorious. Part of me is just always going to smile when Love Live! brings back that white feather to punctuate important moments, and by Honoka god they got me again. It may be the predictable conclusion, but that's only because it's the right one.

From there, the epilogue sequence plays out more or less how you'd expect, with all our characters returning to their daily lives, and it highlights both the strengths and weaknesses of this spin-off's approach to the characters. The bits we see of Riko and Mari are pretty sweet – demonstrating their growing connection to the folks of Numazu and building their place within the community. For everyone else, though? It's business as usual. Dia and Chika have perhaps grown a little, not so much changing as just developing a more robust appreciation for their jobs and how they help others, but everyone else is virtually identical to how they were on first arrival. So if you're a fan of Guilty Kiss you're probably eating well, but just about everyone else was supporting cast through and through. That's not inherently a bad thing – not every character in a show needs a big arc to be worthwhile – but I feel it's a weakness that's left some established fans cold on this entry, and I get that.

Personally, Sunshine!!'s cast was always my least favorite of the franchise , so this series' choice to focus principally on Yohane worked pretty well for me. As frustrating as it might be for fans desperate to see more of their own Oshi, shifting to a more concentrated and singular character arc worked pretty well here, and it certainly endeared me to Yohane in a way her original incarnation never managed. I like that her story concludes with her staying in Numazu, realizing that her desire to be a star was another symptom of her insecurities. Now that she's comfortable in her skin and capable of forging bonds as her authentic self, the need for external validation isn't so urgent anymore. That also conveniently leaves room for a sequel, as all the girls vow to keep singing together – and don't think I missed that Saint Snow tease in the end credits you sneaky jerks. If y'all make another season you owe us a motorcycle race between the Kurosawa and Kazuno sisters.

Whether or not a follow-up does happen, I'm satisfied with how this spin-off turned out overall. If I have any substantial criticism, it's mostly wishing it had been willing to push the envelope further when it ventured outside of what's typical for a Love Live! series. As much as I enjoy the established vibes of the franchise , the most notable and memorable parts of Sunshine in the Mirror were when it took big swings that you wouldn't see in any other entry, like having a full-blown action setpiece in episode three. I'm not saying the show needed to be a full-action series, but it was certainly something I never expected from these characters, and more surprises like that would have been welcome.

Maybe that's asking too much from this franchise 's first Baby Steps outside its usual territory. Either way, I hope Sunshine in the Mirror's reception can encourage more experiments like it. Setsuna Yuki is begging for her super sentai series! It's long been a joke that Sunrise should combine Love Live! with Gundam , and they're producing the next Macross entry, so why not make kismet happen and let Umi Sonoda have a panic attack inside a mobile suit? This finale proved the sky is the limit, so I hope the suits in charge will see sense and capitalize on these new horizons.

