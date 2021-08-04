My Hero Academia Ep 106: Do You Feel Bad for Endeavor? The ANN Aftershow -Ep 106: Do You Feel Bad for Endeavor?

The Todoroki family drama comes to a close after a villain with a grudge against Endeavor attacks his family. Endeavor reveals his plans to make amends for his past abusive behavior. Jacki, AJ, and Lynzee discuss the different views from the Todoroki siblings and their relationship with their dad, while revealing a bit about their own perspectives.

Subscribe via:

Meet the Hosts!

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.

Cartoon Cipher (AJ) is a cosplayer and YouTube video producer where and the Cartoon Cipher team decode the music of your favorite anime and the English dub dialogue tracks that sometimes come with them. He'll serve as ANN's My Hero Academia expert for the podcast.

Watch the full video here:

Or listen to the audio only podcast version here:

00:00 Intros

03:30 My Hero Academia episode chat

07:25 Ending's power and motivation

14:00 Natsuo and Endeavor have a heart to heart in traffic

16:00 Did not expect Endeavor to come to the conclusion that he did

20:15 How can Endeavor atone?



If you like the show, be sure to write us up a review over on iTunes !

Have questions for the ANN Aftershow hosts? Tweet 'em to @ANN_Lynzee! Or check out the community forums thread about the show, or send email questions to [email protected]!