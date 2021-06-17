Consider this your official invitation to the Summer 2021 Anime Trailer Watch Party with SungWon Cho ! Tune in LIVE on Wednesday, June 23rd at 5pm PDT/8pm EDT! Voice actor and YouTube personality SungWon (ProZD) will join executive editor Lynzee Loveridge to watch every summer anime season trailer. Watch along with us, share your most anticipated premieres, and find something new!

SungWon Cho is a voice actor you may have heard in Borderlands 3, Granblue Fantasy : Versus, Radiant, Tuca & Bertie, OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes, gen:LOCK , Judgment, A Hat in Time, Red vs Blue, Monster Prom, Nomad of Nowhere, Camp Camp, Unavowed, Shadowverse , River City Girls , and more. You may also know him from YouTube . He loves his cats Effie and Sophie very much.