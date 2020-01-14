Sony Skips E3 Again This Year

The Gamesindustry.biz game news website confirmed on Monday that Sony Interactive Entertainment will not be participating at the E3 video game trade show this year. This will be the second consecutive year the SIE has not participated at the show. SIE will instead focus on attending "hundreds" of other consumer events in order to showcase the upcoming games for its PlayStation 4 and upcoming PlayStation 5 platforms. The company added that it does not feel that E3 is "the right venue" for its focus.

Major game companies such as Sony , Nintendo , and Microsoft typically used E3 to share major news about upcoming projects through press conferences.

Sony 's PS5 next-generation console will launch during the holiday season this year.

Sony has sold more than 106 million units of the PS4 console worldwide as of December 31, 2019.

Source: Gamesindustry.biz (Christopher Dring) via Gematsu