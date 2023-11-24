Crayon Shin-chan Manga Tops 148 Million Copies in Circulation Globally

Image via Amazon © Yoshito Usui, UY Studio, Futabasha

The news website Lasisa reported on November 13 that themangahas over 148 million copies in circulation (but not all sold) worldwide. Lasisa does not indicate if that number includes digital copies.

Yoshito Usui launched the original Crayon Shin-chan manga in Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine in 1990. Usui passed away on September 11, 2009. The manga inspired a long-running franchise that includes a consistently highly-rated television anime adaptation that has been running weekly since 1992, a yearly anime film, games, merchandise, and more.

Usui's staff launched the Shin Crayon Shin-chan manga in launched in Futabasha 's Monthly Manga Town magazine in August 2010. The manga will move to the Manga Crayon Shin-chan website when Monthly Manga Town ends publication on December 5.



Source:Lasisa