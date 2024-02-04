Square Enix Absorbs Tokyo RPG Factory

Image via Square Enix © Square Enix

Square Enix reported in the National Printing Bureau's Kanpō publication on Wednesday that the company will absorb the the video game developer Tokyo RPG Factory, dissolving the subsidiary in a merger. Square Enix will assume all rights and obligations.

The developer was behind video game titles such as 2016's I Am Setsuna , 2017's Lost Sphear and the 2019 game ONINAKI (Japanese title: Oni no Naku Kuni , or "country where the ogre cries").

The company was established in 2015 as a subsidiary of Square Enix . Tokyo RPG Factory saw a 27.3% increase in profit in the 15th fiscal year, which ended on March 31.



Source: Gamebiz via Gematsu