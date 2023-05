Lynzee and Jacki head to Asakusa to see the area that inspired an arc in Demon Slayer. We also scoped out the futuristic boat designed by Leiji Matsumoto, bought too many sweets, and found Kamen Rider at Bandai HQ!

― And we're off! Jacki and I landed in Tokyo on May 13, but I was dead to the world after nearly 24 hours of travel time (two planes, multiple trains). The following day I was mostly huma...