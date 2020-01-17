Stars Align to Be Exhibited at Lucent Cup Soft Tennis Tournament

The tennis-themed anime Stars Align will have an exhibit at the 60th Lucent Cup Tokyo Indoor All-Japan Soft Tennis Tournament on January 26. The anime will display life-sized panels of the characters and tennis balls signed by the voice cast. Voice actors Natsuki Hanae (Maki Katsuragi) and Tasuku Hatanaka (Tōma Shinjō) will be announcers between the opening of the venue and the start of the tournament, although they will not appear in person.

The Lucent Cup is a tournament sponsored by soft tennis and table tennis equipment brand Lucent. The Lucent Cup is shown in the Stars Align anime. It is held at the Komazawa Olympic Park, and entry as a spectator costs 2,900 yen (US$26). More details about the tournament and access can be found at Lucent Cup's website.

Stars Align premiered on October 10. Kazuki Akane ( Escaflowne series and film, Code Geass: Akito the Exiled , Birdy the Mighty: Decode , Noein - to your other self ) is directing the anime at 8-Bit and is also supervising and writing the series scripts. The teen adolescence story revolves around the coming of age of boys in a junior high school's soft tennis team, which is on the verge of shutting down.

Source: Press Release