Take Draws Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Manga for 2nd Blood Donation Drive Campaign

Poster for campaign's 1st part attracted controversy due to Uzaki's busty character design

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! manga creator Take revealed on Saturday that he drew two colored manga pages for the second part of the manga's collaboration with Red Cross Japan. The manga is printed on two sides of a clear file. Take posted an image of the first page on Twitter and encouraged his followers to read the second page by donating blood and obtaining a clear file for themselves.

The first phase of the manga's collaboration with Red Cross Japan, which ran from October 1 to 31, attracted controversy due to the titular Uzaki's busty character design. Lawyer and feminist advocate Keiko Ōta described it as "insensitive" and "like background sexual harassment."

Take referred to the controversy in a followup tweet to his manga page reveal. He wrote: "I'm aware of the varying opinions, but I can't reply to everything so I'll only answer the question of why I decided to collaborate with the Red Cross. I was rescued from under the rubble caused by the Great Hanshin Earthquake. I just wanted to give something back to the people who saved me in whatever small way I could. That's my only reason."

The manga shows Uzaki teasing her senpai as he does a blood donation for the first time. Although Uzaki has a cold and can't donate blood this time, she says that she'll join him for moral support. As her senpai leaves, she tells him not to cry because the needles are painful, to which he retorts, "As if I'm gonna cry! Act your own age!"

Ōta tweeted on Saturday that she thought that the new manga illustrations were "a step in the right direction" and that "the Red Cross should have gone in this direction from the beginning."

The second phase of Uzaki-chan's Red Cross collaboration campaign will run from February 1 to 29, 2020.

Take launched the Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! manga on Niconico in December 2017 as part of the Dra Dra Sharp brand. The series is licensed in English by Seven Seas Entertainment , and they released the first volume on September 17.

