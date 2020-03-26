Minako Kotobuki Reaches U.K. Despite COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

Kotobuki to study language, drama in U.K.

Voice actress Minako Kotobuki wrote on her official blog on Wednesday that she has successfully traveled to the United Kingdom for her previously announced study trip, despite recent travel restrictions due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Kotobuki added that, since residents are currently under a stay-at-home order, she has refrained from going out of her host family's home except to buy necessities and perform other necessary activities.

When Kotobuki announced her study abroad last October, she mentioned that she will study language and drama during her time in the U.K. She also said that she hopes to see and learn more about the world and pursue personal growth.

Kotobuki's anime roles include Sound! Euphonium 's Asuka Tanaka, Tiger & Bunny 's Karina Lyle, Glitter Force Doki Doki 's Rikka Hishikawa, Fairy gone 's Sweety, Berserk's Rickert, Aikatsu! 's Mizuki Kanzaki, Bloom Into You 's Tōko Nanami, and A Certain Scientific Railgun 's Mitsuko Kongō.

The voice actress has performed many anime theme songs as part of Sphere , a four-member voice actress and idol group. The group has performed songs for anime including Bakuman. 3 , Zakuro , Natsu-iro Kiseki , Squid Girl Season 2 , Hatsukoi Limited , and Hanasaku Iroha - Blossoms for Tomorrow .