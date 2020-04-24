Yoko Takahashi, More Guests Planned for #StayHomeEva Digital Screenings

Staff announced that the online event "#Eva ie no mi" of the anime " Evangelion New Theatrical Version" will be held on April 25th and 26th. Also, the the franchise 's official Instagram account (@ Evangelion .official) opened today.

The "Eva Ie no Mi" online event will stream Evangelion 1.0 , 2.0, and 3.0 while hosting special guests and lucky participants via the new Google Meet service. The staff and participant commentary will stream with the anime films on the official YouTube channel for free. Evangelion 1.0 will stream on April 25 at 9:00 pm JST, followed by Evangelion 2.0 on April 26 at 3:00 pm JST, and Evangelion 3.0 on April 26 at 9:00 pm JST.

Evangelion theme song singer Yoko Takahashi will appear for all the screenings and other guests are also planned. A total of 30 people will be able to participate in the online chat on April 25 and 80 will be picked to chat on April 26.

Fans can enter to win a spot in the chat by posting on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag "#StayHomeEva" and including their preferred participation day with a hashtag formatted like "#042615" for "April 26, 15:00". Posts will be considered up to three hours before the planned showing.

Studio Khara began streaming the first three Evangelion Rebuild films, Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone , Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance , and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo , on the Eva-Extra smartphone app on Saturday and on YouTube on Monday. The free online release will be available until April 30.

The three films debuted in 2007, 2009, and 2012 respectively. The fourth and final film, Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), has been delayed indefinitely due to concerns over COVID-19 and its spread inside and outside of Japan. The film was scheduled to open in Japan on June 27.

Netflix began streaming the original Neon Genesis Evangelion television anime series as well as the Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth and Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion films last June.

