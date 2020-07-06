Ahiru no Sora Creator Criticizes Anime Adaptation

Takeshi Hinata , creator of the basketball-themed manga Ahiru no Sora , recently tweeted negative thoughts about the artistic liberties taken by the television anime. On Friday, he quote-tweeted a tweet by the anime's official PR account and commented: "You're the worst." (The anime's official account has since deleted the tweet in question.) He then screencapped the now deleted tweet and tweeted: "If you're going to run away, then don't do it in the first place."

The image in the screencapped tweet shows a character's eyes glinting in a way that commenters have remarked is very reminiscent of Kuroko's Basketball .

In another tweet posted on Friday, Hinata explained some of the feelings which prompted his recent comments about the anime. "I've been receiving a series of direct messages, which made me think: 'It's diomedéa , so it can't be helped.' A part of me wants to say that, but I can't bring myself to do that when it's about my own manga. If I caused discomfort to fans of that project, then I apologize. I also want to apologize to the people who are true Ahiru no Sora readers. I think that the direction of the anime is disappointing and terrible. I apologize once again."

Hinata has previously been critical of adaptations of his work. In the 39th volume of the original manga, he wrote that he had been approached on two prior occasions to organize a screen adaptation of his work, but he turned down both offers because they ended with the protagonist playing in the NBA.

The anime premiered in Japan on October 2 and will run for four cours (quarters of a year). Sentai Filmworks acquired the anime's worldwide license (excluding Asia) and describes the anime:

He may be shorter in stature, but Sora Kurumatani can soar and score on the basketball court! With a passion for the sport he inherited from his mother, Sora vows to her that he'll take top prize at a high school basketball tournament… but there's one problem. His new school's basketball club has turned into a hangout for delinquents! Will Sora's sheer tenacity and amazing three-point shooting change their minds and get the club up and running again?

Keizou Kusakawa ( Fuuka , Aho Girl , Kan Colle ) is credited as chief director, while Shingo Tamaki ( Aho Girl ) is directing the anime at diomedéa . Go Zappa ( Beatless , Koihime Musō , Blend S ) is in charge of series composition. Yoshino Honda ( Fuuka ) is designing the characters.

Hinata launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2003. The title frequently ranks among the best-selling manga in Japan.