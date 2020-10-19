Hestia Gives You Directions in Navigation App

The goddess Hestia has descended upon the modern mortal realm of smartphones, freeways, and motor vehicles through a collaboration between Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? III and MAPLUS. As the navigation app's newest voice pack, the energetic and warm-hearted goddess is now ready to recruit you into her Familia and help you divine your way around town.

The switchable set features visuals of Hestia and lines voiced by Inori Minase that will assist users in navigating to their destination. Below are some sample lines:

"Good morning, newbie! Work hard today and contribute to the Familia!"

"You want to take a walk with me? Mmmm, it's good to be honest."

"I'm happy that my child is growing up. Keep up the good work!"

MAPLUS also showcased the voice pack in a video posted to Twitter.

The MAPLUS app is available for both iOS and Android, and can be downloaded for free from the Japanese app store and Google Play store, with in-app purchases. It claims to be a navigation app "loved by all people who love characters", and has collaborated with numerous other anime properties including Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! , Code Geass , Shirobako , Code Geass , Psycho-Pass and more.

Author Fujino Ōmori and illustrator Suzuhito Yasuda 's Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? light novel series was adapted into an anime series by J.C. Staff in 2015. The third season of the anime premiered on October 2 and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll every Friday at 12:30 PM ET.

Source: Moca News