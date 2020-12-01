Eve Releases Full Music Video for Jujutsu Kaisen Opening Theme

Jujutsu Kaisen opening theme song artist Eve released the full music video of the anime's opening song on his YouTube channel last Friday. The music video, titled "Kaikai Kitan," is edited with clips from the anime.

The music video was directed by Yūichirō Saeki . Shuji Hirai (dep Management) was the motion graphic designer, and ZUMA was the lyric designer. Mizuki Numata (THINKR) was the producer. MAPPA is credited for the original animation.

The "Kaikai Kitan / Ao no Waltz" single shipped in Japan on Monday.

Eve is mainly known as a Vocaloid song cover artist and as one of the lead singers for the Japanese indie band einie. He performed the opening theme song "Ambivalent" for Sae Okamoto 's Mecha-Ude short anime project in 2018, as well as the second ending theme "Yamiyo" for Dororo . Last year, Wit Studio animated a music video for Eve, and CloverWorks animated one in October.