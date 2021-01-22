Kizuna Ai Insists Her Voice Actor Was Never Changed in Recent Video

'Even an AI experiences one or two changes, sometimes 10. What's wrong with that?'

In 2019, the Virtual YouTuber Kizuna Ai became the subject of backlash due to the Multiple A.I. project, which introduced multiple versions of the character, each with their own voice actress. Fans at the time speculated that her original voice actress, Nozomi Kasuga , was being phased out.

A recent video by Kizuna Ai directly addresses the rumors. With tongue-in-cheek exaggerated anger, the VTuber expressed her frustration at the constant comments she gets about the subjects by people "not doing the research."

"There's no one behind me!" she insisted. "How many times do I have to tell you?! Also, lemme just say my voice has never changed since the beginning. I admit, I wasn't as excitable back then, and 'fa_kyuu' wasn't really part of my character. BUT! Don't you change as well? You get tired of things you like. You pick a fight with your girlfriend and now you hate her. Don't you?! Even an AI experiences one or two changes, sometimes 10. What's wrong with that?"

Kizuna Ai then went on to "prove" her authenticity by reenacting her original self-introduction video with pitch-perfect accuracy.

In April 2020, Nozomi Kasuga signed on as an advisor at Kizuna Ai Co., Ltd. The company was formed out of Activ8, the talent agency which managed Kizuna Ai and other virtual YouTuber talent. The move followed reports of debt at Activ8. The company reported a total deficit of 675 million yen (approximately US$6.1 million) in its third annual quarter of 2019. Its statement of retained earnings was negative 720 million yen (approximately US$6.6 million).

The Kizuna Ai YouTube channel "A.I.Channel" first launched in 2016. Since then, she has become the world's most iconic Virtual YouTuber and is on Newsweek Japan's list of "globally respected Japanese people."

[Via Otakomu]