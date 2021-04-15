Precure Series Gets Cosmetics Store for Adults

17 years after the debut of the first Pretty Cure anime, the series is getting its first cosmetics store aimed at adults. Bandai launched its "Pretty Holic" online store in February to coincide with the release of the Tropical-Rouge! Precure anime, and last Friday it launched the "Pretty Holic Luxe" store page for adults.

The first lineup of items is fragrance balms based on the characters of Futari wa Precure (2004) and Yes! Precure 5 GoGo! (2008). Each balm costs 2,750 yen (approximately US$25). Preorders in Japan are open until May 28, and the items are expected to ship in October.

Tropical-Rouge! Precure premiered in Japan on February 28. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

[Via Nijimen]