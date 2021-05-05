Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind's Ohmu Inspires Earrings, Rings

Accessory series also includes Möwe-inspired necklaces and earrings

Despite their uncanny appearance and capacity for large-scale destruction and violence, the Ohmu from Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind are compassionate and intelligent creatures. Now, the Ghibli-themed fashion brand GBL has released earrings and rings inspired by these magnificent beings.

This pair of accessories are part of GBL's new accessory series, "Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind: My Treasure". Fashioned out of brass, they capture the intricate details of the Ohmu as seen in the Studio Ghibli film, including the spores that the creatures carry from the Sea of Corruption.

GBL's accessory series also includes necklaces and earrings inspired by Möwe (Mehve in English), Nausicaa's glider from the film.

The Ohmu ring and Möwe necklace are priced at 9,900 yen each including tax (around 90 USD), and the earrings cost 5,500 yen each (for one ear) including tax (around 50 USD). The Donguri Kyōwakoku (Acorn Republic) online store is accepting pre-orders until May 5, 11:00 p.m. JST. The Ohmu earrings and ring will also be available in a different color, red, exclusively at the GBL store in Miyashita Park, Tokyo.

Source: Comic Natalie