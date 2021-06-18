Himouto! Umaru-chan Voice Actress Yurina Furukawa Announces Marriage

Fist of the North Star is more than historical anecdote. It is more than just “the coolest thing at the time.” Its worth reading right here, right now, and can still easily stand toe to toe with other works on the shelf. ― I. Was. Shook. Folks, I have to be perfectly honest with you. I always dreamed of this day, but I never believed it would actually happen, certainly not in this fashion. Finally, a...