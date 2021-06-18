Interest
Himouto! Umaru-chan Voice Actress Yurina Furukawa Announces Marriage

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge

Voice actress Yurina Furukawa announced on June 11 that she has married her long-time boyfriend. Furukawa wrote that they plan to build a family together.

Furukawa voiced Umaru's self-proclaimed rival Sylphynford Tachibana in the comedy anime Himouto! Umaruchan and the heavily-tattooed Bianca Carlyle in Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt.

[via Otakomu]

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

Interest homepage / archives