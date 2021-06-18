Interest
Himouto! Umaru-chan Voice Actress Yurina Furukawa Announces Marriage
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
Voice actress Yurina Furukawa announced on June 11 that she has married her long-time boyfriend. Furukawa wrote that they plan to build a family together.
いつも応援してくださっている皆様へ pic.twitter.com/thnDsYhJVk— 古川由利奈 (@yuchi_f34) June 11, 2021
Furukawa voiced Umaru's self-proclaimed rival Sylphynford Tachibana in the comedy anime Himouto! Umaruchan and the heavily-tattooed Bianca Carlyle in Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt.
[via Otakomu]