Gundam Café Offers "Iconic" Recreations of Anime Dishes

From December 3 to January 30, three Gundam Café venues will offer new "recreation meals" of various dishes that have appeared in Gundam anime. The food items have been developed under Sunrise 's supervision, and include iconic dishes like... the bread and water Amuro Ray consumes in the desert restaurant of episode 19 of Mobile Suit Gundam .

Incidentally, this meal will cost 550 yen (approximately US$5).

Other examples of "iconic" dishes are as follows:

Setsuna F. Seiei's glass of milk from Mobile Suit Gundam 00 episode 3 (440 yen, or $4) Bright Noa's burger from Mobile Suit Gundam episode 16 (1,760 yen, or $15) Domon Kasshu's pizza from Mobile Fighter G Gundam episode 1 (1,320 yen, or $11) Catherine's borscht from Mobile Suit Gundam Wing episode 12 (1,320 yen, or $11)

In addition, the café will serve "pilot lunches" based on the standardized meals depicted in various Gundam anime, as listed below:

Each pilot lunch costs 1,430 yen (approximately $12).

Finally, the café will offer the following additional menu items:

Sleggar Law's burger (1,540 yen, or $13) Fries to go with Bright Noa's burger (440 yen, or $4) Amuro Ray's vitamin supplement (440 yen, or $4) Argama in-ship meal (1,650 yen, or $14) Banagher and Minerva's hotdog (1,210 yen, or $10) Earth Federation white curry (1,210 yen, or $10) Spicy Red Comet curry (1,210 yen, or $10) Mobile Suit Gundam parfaits (693 yen, or $6) Gundam series hero drinks (770 yen, or $7)

The promotion is a last hurrah for the the flagship Gundam Tokyo Café Brand Core in Akihabara, the café at DiverCity Tokyo Plaza in Odaiba, and the Fukuoka cafés, which will all close on January 30. The Dohtonbori, Osaka location already shut down on March 31 earlier this year.

The Yokohama Satellite café at the Gundam Factory Yokohama will remain open for now, although Gundam Factory Yokohama is itself closing on March 31. Gundam Factory Yokohama is the facility which houses a moving, life-size RX-78-2 Gundam statue.

The main Akihabara café had just expanded in July 2020 by nearly four times its previous floor space, to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The Gundam Café opened its first and main branch in Akihabara in 2010. In addition to the branches above, there were locations (since shuttered) at the Japan Railways Tokyo Station and Makuhari as well as various pop-up shops over the past decade.