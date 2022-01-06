Interest
Tacthome House Building Company Releases Heartwarming Anime Ad
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Aaron Formilleza directs, animates ad at Eallin Japan
The Tacthome house building company released a heartwarming animated ad on its YouTube channel on December 27. In addition to the 30-second and 60-second versions on YouTube, the ad will air on TV Asahi from early January to the end of February.
60 second ver.:
Making of feature:
The ad features the song "Freiheit" by DIGM. According to Eallin Japan's Twitter account, Aaron Formilleza directed and animated the ad at Eallin Japan.
Source: Eallin Japan's Twitter account