Tacthome House Building Company Releases Heartwarming Anime Ad

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Aaron Formilleza directs, animates ad at Eallin Japan

The Tacthome house building company released a heartwarming animated ad on its YouTube channel on December 27. In addition to the 30-second and 60-second versions on YouTube, the ad will air on TV Asahi from early January to the end of February.

30 second ver.:

60 second ver.:

Making of feature:

The ad features the song "Freiheit" by DIGM. According to Eallin Japan's Twitter account, Aaron Formilleza directed and animated the ad at Eallin Japan.

Source: Eallin Japan's Twitter account

