Attack on Titan The Final Season Episode Director Goes Home 'For the First Time in 3 Days'

In two (now deleted) tweets posted last week, Attack on Titan The Final Season episode director and animator Teruyuki Omine shared that he was finally able to return to his home for the first time in three days.

MAPPA 's work culture has faced criticism in the past when an animator described the studio's working conditions as "like a factory." Animator Mushiyo criticized MAPPA 's decision to work on four shows at the same time instead of properly training its team, writing that the decision led to time-consuming corrections.

Last year, animator Ippei Ichii claimed that animators were being offered bottom rates on the production of a Netflix anime made at MAPPA , saying that a producer on the project suggested to pay 3,800 yen (US$34) per cut. He encouraged animators to negotiate for 15,000 yen (US$134) or more.

Another animator claimed to have been paid 250 yen (US$2) for in-between animation at a subcontracting studio for a film project made by "the company that recently made a viral PV." They commented that the work was extra demanding because it was for a film project that required a high degree of polish.

MAPPA responded that it has never offered unreasonable compensation to "creators" (a term used in this context to refer to an anime's creative staff, including animators), but offered rates that are fair relative to the budget of the project, whether in current or past projects. It also claimed that it has never forced or coerced creators to work.

The studio introduced its new "Studio Annex" building last summer. According to the architects, the desk materials and the open space of the lounge were designed with "the intention to improve the workplace environment."

Omine directed and contributed storyboards for episode 78, "Two Brothers." He is also credited for prop designs on episodes 76-78, 80, and 81. He worked on multiple MAPPA animation projects in the past, including The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace , the second season of Granblue Fantasy the Animation , and Dororo .

MAPPA is currently tied to multiple in-development projects including the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen , the Dance Dance Danseur , Chainsaw Man , and Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku television anime, the Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Kōjō , Yuri!!! on Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence , and Zombie Land Saga the Movie films, and the Kakegurui twin series for Netflix .

[Via SocialsFrag]