Gundam Paper Puzzles Assemble Iconic Mobile Suits With Over 300 Pieces

Here's a new way to build the flagship mechs from

A new line of paper puzzle kits comprising of hundreds of parts each allow Gundam fans to painstakingly assemble iconic Mobile Suits from the franchise 's history.

The Paper Art si-gu-mi PRO puzzles comprise of finely detailed paper pieces, created with laser cutting and around one millimeter thick each. The lineup includes the RX-78-2 Gundam from the original Mobile Suit Gundam (308 pieces), the RX-93 from Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack (373 pieces), and the Strike Freedom Gundam from Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny (295 pieces). The completed puzzles range from 14-19 centimeters tall.

The puzzles will go on sale in Japan in July, costing 4,800 yen (US$35) each. The Premium Bandai online store opened pre-orders last week.

