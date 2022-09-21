×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Naruto Shippūden Gaming Accessories Hits HyperX's Online Store

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Gaming keyboard, headset, mouse, mouse pad comes in Naruto or Itachi's colors

A limited collection of gaming accessories inspired by Naruto Shippūden's Naruto Uzumaki and Itachi Uchiha colors went on sale on HyperX's online store on Wednesday. The collection includes a mechanical keyboard, headset, mouse, and mouse pad in black-orange or black-red designs.

The HyperX Alloy Origins mechanical keyboard (US$119.99) is built with HyperX switches, and features RGB exposed backlit keys and five adjustable brightness levels. The keyboard features an aircraft-grade aluminum body and a space-saving layout. Alloy Origins keyboards come with HyperX NGENUITY software with advanced customization features for lighting and macros, including simple customizable per-key lighting effects. The USB Type-C to A keyboard cable is also detachable.

The Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset (US$109.99) features 50mmD rivers, a dual chamber design, premium quality memory foam, and soft leatherette.

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse (US$59.99) weights only 59 grams and features a honeycomb hex shell design. The mouse is built with low-friction, pure virgin-grade PTFE skates, and utilizes a HyperFlex USB cable with light and flexible paracord material.

The HyperX Pulsefire Mat Gaming Mouse Pad (US$39.99) is built with anti-fray stitching and an anti-slip rubber underside.

Note that prices on HyperX's online store are subject to change without notice.

Source: Press Release

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives