Naruto Shippūden Gaming Accessories Hits HyperX's Online Store

Gaming keyboard, headset, mouse, mouse pad comes in Naruto or Itachi's colors

A limited collection of gaming accessories inspired by Naruto Shippūden 's Naruto Uzumaki and Itachi Uchiha colors went on sale on HyperX's online store on Wednesday. The collection includes a mechanical keyboard, headset, mouse, and mouse pad in black-orange or black-red designs.

The HyperX Alloy Origins mechanical keyboard (US$119.99) is built with HyperX switches, and features RGB exposed backlit keys and five adjustable brightness levels. The keyboard features an aircraft-grade aluminum body and a space-saving layout. Alloy Origins keyboards come with HyperX NGENUITY software with advanced customization features for lighting and macros, including simple customizable per-key lighting effects. The USB Type-C to A keyboard cable is also detachable.

The Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset (US$109.99) features 50mmD rivers, a dual chamber design, premium quality memory foam, and soft leatherette.

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse (US$59.99) weights only 59 grams and features a honeycomb hex shell design. The mouse is built with low-friction, pure virgin-grade PTFE skates, and utilizes a HyperFlex USB cable with light and flexible paracord material.

The HyperX Pulsefire Mat Gaming Mouse Pad (US$39.99) is built with anti-fray stitching and an anti-slip rubber underside.

Note that prices on HyperX's online store are subject to change without notice.

Source: Press Release