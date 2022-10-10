Uzaki-chan Anime Joins Forces with Japan's Biggest eSports Park

Series also launches TikTok account

Uzaki is big in all the ways that count. Kadokawa announced on Saturday that Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ω , the second season of the Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! anime, will hold a limited-time promotional event at the Red° Tokyo Tower , the eSports park inside the Tokyo Tower . The venue will host a puzzle game attraction, a photo spot, and new merchandise and drinks.

The merch and photo shop will be located on the 4th floor, and the drink store will be available on the 5th floor. The puzzle game spans the 3rd to 5th floors, but can only be played by merch shop customers who bring their receipt. Participants receive one random postcard out of a selection of three.

The event will run from October 14 to 30. The Red° E-shop will also sell the event merchandise online in Japan starting from October 14.

In other Uzaki-chan related news, the anime launched an official TikTok account on Saturday. The account posted videos of the voice cast attempting to dance to the opening theme song "Ichigo Ichie Celebration" (Once-in-a-Lifetime Celebration).

A CD with both the opening and ending theme songs will launch on November 30. Kadokawa unveiled the anime version illustration of the CD's wraparound sticker:

The anime premiered on Saturday.

Images ©2022 丈／ KADOKAWA ／宇崎ちゃん2製作委員会

Source: Press Release