Cospa Offers Tomobiki High Girls' Uniform From Urusei Yatsura

Cosplay outfit maker COSPA is offering a recreation of the girls' uniform of Tomobiki High, the high school attended by a majority of Urusei Yatsura 's cast, as their latest product.

Image via Comic Natalie

The costume is created under official supervision and comes in two variants: a winter uniform and a summer uniform. The pleats on the skirts are hand-made, with their number and measurements faithfully reproduced, and the fabric is dyed from scratch to recreate the exact shade of blue from the original design. The scarf also comes in two colors, red and yellow, and is made of a firm fabric to keep its fluffy shape around the collar.

Image via Comic Natalie

The winter uniforms are scheduled to go on sale in March 2023, and the summer uniforms in early April 2023. Reservations are now being accepted at official Cospa stores, and those who pre-order through Cospa Mail Order or GEE!STORE by midnight on December 5 will receive up to double points from geestore.com. In addition, sample costumes will be on display at the Noitamina Shop & Cafe Theater in Tokyo, the COSPATIO branch at GEE!STORE Akiba, and the COSPATIO branch at GEE!STORE Osaka. Do note that the exhibition period differs depending on the location.

Interestingly, anime-inspired school uniforms have been mainstays at COSPA 's yearly list of top-selling costumes; the winter uniform depicted in Gochūmon wa Usagi Desu ka? BLOOM topped the 2020 list, while school uniforms from the Love Live! franchise dominated the rankings in 2019 and 2017.

Source: Comic Natalie