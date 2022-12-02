Sword Art Online Anime 10th Anniversary Book Ships on December 22

Kadokawa 's Dengeki G's Magazine unveiled the cover of its " Sword Art Online 10th Anniversary Book" on Friday. The date (December 2) commemorates Kirito and Asuna's first meeting in Aincrad's first-floor labyrinth.

The book will ship in Japan on December 22. The book will bundle a B2-size poster of the cover illustration. The contents include celebratory comments from the anime production staff, and every interview Dengeki G's Magazine has conducted with author Reki Kawahara since the beginning of the anime. It will also include a new interview with Kirito and Asuna's voice actors, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Haruka Tomatsu , and new comments from each of the anime's directors.

Singer and cosplayer Liyuu (Keke Tang in Love Live! Superstar!! ) will cosplay as Asuna for a gravure photo.

The first Sword Art Online television anime debuted on July 7, 2012. It has since spawned multiple television anime and films. Besides the anime series, Reki Kawahara 's novels have inspired a manga adaptation, the Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online spin-off light novel series, anime, manga, and multiple video games.

The anime is also celebrating its 10th anniversary with the launch of the Sword Art Online Variant Showdown game, which launched globally on November 23.

Source: Dengeki G's Magazine



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.