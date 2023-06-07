angela Certified by Guinness World Records For Most Songs in Animated Franchise by Same Artist

©XEBEC・FAFNER BEHIND PROJECT ©KING RECORD CO., LTD.

The staff of the spinoff anime announced at a screening event on Sunday that the duohas been certified by the Guinness World Records for "Most songs sung by the same artist for an animation."

angela has performed 31 theme songs for the franchise (including opening, ending, and insert theme songs), from the Fafner television anime in 2004 to Sōkyū no Fafner Behind the Line in 2023.

It was also announced at the event that the television cut of Sōkyū no Fafner Behind the Line will premiere in Japan on BS Nippon Corporation , Chiba TV , TV Saitama , TVK , and HTB on July 5. The anime had started its special advance screening run in theaters on January 20.

The Fafner franchise is long and sprawling. Funimation licensed and released the original 2004 anime Fafner and the 2010 film Sōkyū no Fafner: Dead Aggressor: Heaven and Earth . Crunchyroll streamed both halves of the Fafner EXODUS sequel series in various countries as they aired in 2015.

Sōkyū no Fafner THE BEYOND , the fifth anime installment in the series, screened in Japanese theaters in three-episode installments. The final three episodes of the 12-episode series opened in Japanese theaters in November 2021, and their Blu-ray Disc and DVD shipped in March 2022.

Behind the Line is a self-contained story in one episode. The project was first promised to fans during the "Sōshi Minashiro Birthday Party 2017" event as a "peaceful spinoff." The story of daily life takes place after the Sōkyū no Fafner: Dead Aggressor: Heaven and Earth film and before the Fafner EXODUS sequel series.

The angela duo includes keyboardist and guitarist Katsu and vocalist Atsuko. The group debuted in 1999 with the single "memories," which was used as the opening theme song for the Shin Hakkenden anime. The duo became more well known after the 2003 single "Asu e no brilliant road," which was used as the opening theme song for Stellvia , for which angela also performed three ending themes. The group has performed theme songs for such anime as Corpse Princess , Asura Cryin' , Fafner EXODUS , K: Return of Kings , Ajin , Blame! , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , and Aho Girl , among many others.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web