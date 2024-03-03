×
Interest
Reddit Anime Awards 2023 Jury Picks BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! as Anime of the Year

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Vinland Saga Season 2 voted by the public as Anime of the Year

bang-dream-my-go-
© BanG Dream! Project ©Craft Egg Inc.©bushiroad All Rights Reserved.
The jury, as well as the public has spoken, and announced their winners for the 2023 edition of the /r/anime community's annual anime awards. The jury voted for BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! as anime of the year, and the public voted for the second season of Vinland Saga. The two series also won the Best Drama award this year. The winners are chosen by both the public and a panel of jury members who are asked to view all of the nominees before casting their vote.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen is a public favorite, winning in four different categories.

The winners of each category are listed below:

Anime of the Year

  • BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! (Jury)
  • Vinland Saga Season 2 (Public)

    • Movie of the Year

  • Aikatsu! 10th Story ~Mirai e no Starway~ (Jury)
  • Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Part 1 & 2 (Public)

    • Short film of the Year

  • Sewing Love (Jury)
  • Idol (Public)

    • Animation

  • ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! (Jury)
  • Jujutsu Kaisen 2nd Season (Public)

    • Background Art

  • Heavenly Delusion (Consensus)

    • Character Design

  • ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! (Jury)
  • Oshi no Ko (Public)

    • Cinematography

  • Tsurune: The Linking Shot (Jury)
  • Jujutsu Kaisen 2nd Season (Public)

    • OST

  • Trigun Stampede (Jury)
  • Oshi no Ko (Public)

    • Voice Acting

  • Tomoyo Kurosawa as Mitsumi Iwakura from Skip and Loafer (Jury)
  • Junya Enoki as Yūji Itadori from Jujutsu Kaisen 2nd Season (Public)

    • Best OP (both theme song and animation)

  • "innocent arrogance" from Heavenly Delusion (Jury)
  • "Idol" from Oshi no Ko (Public)

    • Best ED (both theme song and animation)

  • "Anytime Anywhere" (ED 1) from Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (Jury)
  • "Mephisto" from Oshi no Ko (Public)

    • Best Action

  • Jujutsu Kaisen 2nd Season (Consensus)

    • Best Adventure

  • Suzume film (Jury)
  • Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II (Public)

    • Best Comedy

  • Uncle From Another World (Jury)
  • SPY×FAMILY Season 2 (Public)

    • Best Drama

  • BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! (Jury)
  • Vinland Saga Season 2 (Public)

    • Best Romance

  • Insomniacs After School (Jury)
  • Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- film (Public)

    • Best Slice of Life

  • Aikatsu! 10th Story ~Mirai e no Starway~ (Jury)
  • Skip and Loafer (Public)

    • Best Suspense

  • Pluto (Jury)
  • Heavenly Delusion (Public)

    • Best Main Dramatic Character

  • Sōsuke Shima from Skip and Loafer (Jury)
  • Thorfinn from Vinland Saga Season 2 (Public)

    • Best Comedic Character

  • Anon Chihaya from BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! (Jury)
  • Cid Kagenou from The Eminence in Shadow (Public)

    • Best Cast

  • Skip and Loafer (Jury)
  • Jujutsu Kaisen 2nd Season (Public)

    • The awards are broken down into four major categories, the "Main" awards, the "Genre" awards, the "Production" awards, and the "Character" awards. Each category has 8-10 nominations, half of which are decided by the jury and the other half by public vote. In addition, each individual award includes a winner from the jury selection and the public vote.

    The jury picked Encouragement of Climb: Next Summit, and the public voted for Bocchi the Rock! as 2022 Anime of the Year.

    /r/anime's Anime Awards project began in 2016 and the livestream version followed two years later. The subreddit currently has over 8.7 million subscribers. This year, the /r/anime's Anime Awards project and the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 both streamed their awards ceremony on the same day on Saturday.

    Source: /r/anime Awards 2023 website

