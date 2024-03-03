Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week.
Reddit Anime Awards 2023 Jury Picks BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! as Anime of the Year
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Vinland Saga Season 2 voted by the public as Anime of the Year
The jury, as well as the public has spoken, and announced their winners for the 2023 edition of the /r/anime community's annual anime awards. The jury voted for BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! as anime of the year, and the public voted for the second season of Vinland Saga. The two series also won the Best Drama award this year. The winners are chosen by both the public and a panel of jury members who are asked to view all of the nominees before casting their vote.
The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen is a public favorite, winning in four different categories.
The awards are broken down into four major categories, the "Main" awards, the "Genre" awards, the "Production" awards, and the "Character" awards. Each category has 8-10 nominations, half of which are decided by the jury and the other half by public vote. In addition, each individual award includes a winner from the jury selection and the public vote.
/r/anime's Anime Awards project began in 2016 and the livestream version followed two years later. The subreddit currently has over 8.7 million subscribers. This year, the /r/anime's Anime Awards project and the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 both streamed their awards ceremony on the same day on Saturday.
