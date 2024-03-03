Reddit Anime Awards 2023 Jury Picks BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! as Anime of the Year

Season 2 voted by the public as Anime of the Year

The jury, as well as the public has spoken, and announced their winners for the 2023 edition of the /r/anime community's annual anime awards. The jury voted foras anime of the year, and the public voted for the second season of. The two series also won the Best Drama award this year. The winners are chosen by both the public and a panel of jury members who are asked to view all of the nominees before casting their vote.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen is a public favorite, winning in four different categories.

The winners of each category are listed below:

Anime of the Year

BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! (Jury)

Vinland Saga Season 2 (Public)

Movie of the Year

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Part 1 & 2 (Public)

Short film of the Year

Sewing Love (Jury)

Idol (Public)

Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen 2nd Season (Public)

Background Art

Character Design

ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! (Jury)

Cinematography

Jujutsu Kaisen 2nd Season (Public)

OST

Oshi no Ko (Public)

Voice Acting

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Mitsumi Iwakura from Skip and Loafer (Jury)

Junya Enoki as Yūji Itadori from Jujutsu Kaisen 2nd Season (Public)

Best OP (both theme song and animation)

"innocent arrogance" from Heavenly Delusion (Jury)

"Idol" from Oshi no Ko (Public)

Best ED (both theme song and animation)

"Mephisto" from Oshi no Ko (Public)

Best Action

Jujutsu Kaisen 2nd Season (Consensus)

Best Adventure

Suzume film (Jury)

Best Comedy

SPY×FAMILY Season 2 (Public)

Best Drama

BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! (Jury)

Vinland Saga Season 2 (Public)

Best Romance

Best Slice of Life

Aikatsu! 10th Story ~Mirai e no Starway~ (Jury)

Skip and Loafer (Public)

Best Suspense

Heavenly Delusion (Public)

Best Main Dramatic Character

Sōsuke Shima from Skip and Loafer (Jury)

Thorfinn from Vinland Saga Season 2 (Public)

Best Comedic Character

Anon Chihaya from BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! (Jury)

Cid Kagenou from The Eminence in Shadow (Public)

Best Cast

Skip and Loafer (Jury)

Jujutsu Kaisen 2nd Season (Public)

The awards are broken down into four major categories, the "Main" awards, the "Genre" awards, the "Production" awards, and the "Character" awards. Each category has 8-10 nominations, half of which are decided by the jury and the other half by public vote. In addition, each individual award includes a winner from the jury selection and the public vote.

The jury picked Encouragement of Climb: Next Summit , and the public voted for Bocchi the Rock! as 2022 Anime of the Year.

/r/anime's Anime Awards project began in 2016 and the livestream version followed two years later. The subreddit currently has over 8.7 million subscribers. This year, the /r/anime's Anime Awards project and the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 both streamed their awards ceremony on the same day on Saturday.

