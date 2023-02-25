Reddit Anime Awards 2022 Jury Crowns Encouragement of Climb: Next Summit Anime of the Year

©️Siro/Earth Star Entertainment/Yamanosusume Next Summit Partners

Underrated anime can get their time to shine at the /r/anime community's annual anime awards, like in 2019,in 2020, andin 2021. The winners are chosen by both the public and a panel of jury members who are asked to view all of the nominees before casting their vote. 2022's jury winner was, the fourth season of theseries. The public voted for

Notably, those two same series also won in the Animation category. Chainsaw Man never stood a chance.

The winners of each category are listed below:

Anime of the Year

Encouragement of Climb: Next Summit (Jury)

Bocchi the Rock! (Public)

Movie of the Year

Short film of the Year

Darkroom music video (Jury)

Let You Down music video (Public)

Short series of the Year

Pokétoon (Jury)

Animation

Encouragement of Climb: Next Summit (Jury)

Bocchi the Rock! (Public)

Background Art

Character Design

Cinematography

Chainsaw Man (Public)

OST

Chainsaw Man (Jury)

Bocchi the Rock! (Public)

Voice Acting

Chika Anzai as Chisato from Lycoris Recoil (Jury)

Yoshino Aoyama as Hitori Gotō from Bocchi the Rock! (Public)

Best OP (both theme song and animation)

"Hadaka no Yuusha" from Ranking of Kings (Jury)

"KICK BACK" from Chainsaw Man (Public)

Best ED (both theme song and animation)

"HAWATARI NIKU CENTI" from Chainsaw Man episode 3 (Jury)

" Yofukashi no Uta " ( Call of the Night )" from Call of the Night

Best Action

Chainsaw Man (Consensus)

Best Adventure

Best Comedy

Bocchi the Rock! (Consensus)

Best Drama

Revue Starlight The Movie (Jury)

Best Romance

Best Slice of Life

Best Suspense

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Consensus)

Best Main Dramatic Character

Yang Wen-li from The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These (Jury)

Shigeo Kageyama from Mob Psycho 100 (Public)

Best Comedic Character

Miruki Amauri from Waccha PriMagi! (Jury)

Hitori Gotō from Bocchi the Rock! (Public)

Best Supporting Character

Yuka Ayakawa from Blue Period (Jury)

Ruijerd Superdia from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Public)

Best Cast

Akebi's Sailor Uniform (Jury)

Bocchi the Rock! (Public)

The awards are broken down into four major categories, the "Main" awards, the "Genre" awards, the "Production" awards, and the "Character" awards. Each category has 8-10 nominations, half of which are decided by the jury and the other half by public vote. In addition, each individual award includes a winner from the jury selection and the public vote.

/r/anime's Anime Awards project began in 2016 and the livestream version followed two years later. The subreddit currently has over 6.6 million subscribers.

Disclosure: The author of this article was a guest on the /r/anime Awards 2022 livestream.

