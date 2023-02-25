×
Interest
Reddit Anime Awards 2022 Jury Crowns Encouragement of Climb: Next Summit Anime of the Year

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Public voted for Bocchi the Rock!

visual
©️Siro/Earth Star Entertainment/Yamanosusume Next Summit Partners
Underrated anime can get their time to shine at the /r/anime community's annual anime awards, like Hugtto! Precure in 2019, Chihayafuru 3 in 2020, and Sonny Boy in 2021. The winners are chosen by both the public and a panel of jury members who are asked to view all of the nominees before casting their vote. 2022's jury winner was Encouragement of Climb: Next Summit, the fourth season of the Encouragement of Climb series. The public voted for Bocchi the Rock!.

Notably, those two same series also won in the Animation category. Chainsaw Man never stood a chance.

The winners of each category are listed below:

Anime of the Year

  • Encouragement of Climb: Next Summit (Jury)
  • Bocchi the Rock! (Public)

    • Movie of the Year

  • Revue Starlight The Movie (Jury)
  • Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Public)

    • Short film of the Year

  • Darkroom music video (Jury)
  • Let You Down music video (Public)

    • Short series of the Year

  • Pokétoon (Jury)
  • Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S Short Animation Series (Public)

    • Animation

  • Encouragement of Climb: Next Summit (Jury)
  • Bocchi the Rock! (Public)

    • Background Art

  • Deaimon: Recipe for Happiness (Jury)
  • Call of the Night (Public)

    • Character Design

  • Do It Yourself!! (Jury)
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Public)

    • Cinematography

  • Tatami Time Machine Blues (Jury)
  • Chainsaw Man (Public)

    • OST

  • Chainsaw Man (Jury)
  • Bocchi the Rock! (Public)

    • Voice Acting

  • Chika Anzai as Chisato from Lycoris Recoil (Jury)
  • Yoshino Aoyama as Hitori Gotō from Bocchi the Rock! (Public)

    • Best OP (both theme song and animation)

  • "Hadaka no Yuusha" from Ranking of Kings (Jury)
  • "KICK BACK" from Chainsaw Man (Public)

    • Best ED (both theme song and animation)

  • "HAWATARI NIKU CENTI" from Chainsaw Man episode 3 (Jury)
  • "Yofukashi no Uta" (Call of the Night)" from Call of the Night

    • Best Action

  • Chainsaw Man (Consensus)

    • Best Adventure

  • Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai (Jury)
  • Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation OAV (Public)

    • Best Comedy

  • Bocchi the Rock! (Consensus)

    • Best Drama

  • Revue Starlight The Movie (Jury)
  • Ascendance of a Bookworm (Public)

    • Best Romance

  • Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic (Consensus)

    • Best Slice of Life

  • Aria the Benedizione (Jury)
  • Akebi's Sailor Uniform (Public)

    • Best Suspense

  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Consensus)

    • Best Main Dramatic Character

  • Yang Wen-li from The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These (Jury)
  • Shigeo Kageyama from Mob Psycho 100 (Public)

    • Best Comedic Character

  • Miruki Amauri from Waccha PriMagi! (Jury)
  • Hitori Gotō from Bocchi the Rock! (Public)

    • Best Supporting Character

  • Yuka Ayakawa from Blue Period (Jury)
  • Ruijerd Superdia from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Public)

    • Best Cast

  • Akebi's Sailor Uniform (Jury)
  • Bocchi the Rock! (Public)

    • The awards are broken down into four major categories, the "Main" awards, the "Genre" awards, the "Production" awards, and the "Character" awards. Each category has 8-10 nominations, half of which are decided by the jury and the other half by public vote. In addition, each individual award includes a winner from the jury selection and the public vote.

    /r/anime's Anime Awards project began in 2016 and the livestream version followed two years later. The subreddit currently has over 6.6 million subscribers.

    Disclosure: The author of this article was a guest on the /r/anime Awards 2022 livestream.

    Source: /r/anime Awards 2021 website

