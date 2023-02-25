Interest
Reddit Anime Awards 2022 Jury Crowns Encouragement of Climb: Next Summit Anime of the Year
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Underrated anime can get their time to shine at the /r/anime community's annual anime awards, like Hugtto! Precure in 2019, Chihayafuru 3 in 2020, and Sonny Boy in 2021. The winners are chosen by both the public and a panel of jury members who are asked to view all of the nominees before casting their vote. 2022's jury winner was Encouragement of Climb: Next Summit, the fourth season of the Encouragement of Climb series. The public voted for Bocchi the Rock!.
Notably, those two same series also won in the Animation category. Chainsaw Man never stood a chance.
The winners of each category are listed below:
Anime of the Year
Movie of the Year
Short film of the Year
Short series of the Year
Animation
Background Art
Character Design
Cinematography
Voice Acting
Best OP (both theme song and animation)
Best ED (both theme song and animation)
Best Action
Best Adventure
Best Comedy
Best Drama
Best Romance
Best Slice of Life
Best Suspense
Best Main Dramatic Character
Best Comedic Character
Best Supporting Character
Best Cast
The awards are broken down into four major categories, the "Main" awards, the "Genre" awards, the "Production" awards, and the "Character" awards. Each category has 8-10 nominations, half of which are decided by the jury and the other half by public vote. In addition, each individual award includes a winner from the jury selection and the public vote.
/r/anime's Anime Awards project began in 2016 and the livestream version followed two years later. The subreddit currently has over 6.6 million subscribers.
Disclosure: The author of this article was a guest on the /r/anime Awards 2022 livestream.
Source: /r/anime Awards 2021 website