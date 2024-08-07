Voice Actor Kensho Ono Shares Bowling Date Video

It's a rare occurrence when fans of anime voice actors get to peek into the intimate parts of beloved voice actor 's lives. When we do get those opportunities, though, they're often touching. But rare is it when we catch a glimpse of two voice actors, let alone married voice actors, on a date. And voice actor Kenshō Ono gave fans a look into what may have been a date night. Ono posted a video and photo of him bowling on X (formerly Twitter ) on July 28.

In the first post, Ono shared an image of the final score for a bowling match and said he went bowling. He wrote, “It was a surprisingly good match.” While he did not share who had which score, the scores were 71 and 82.

I went bowling.

It was a surprisingly good match🫠

In his second post, he included a video of himself scoring a strike. It's unconfirmed who recorded the video of Ono, but judging by the female voice, it's likely his wife Kana Hanazawa .

Many X/ Twitter users also speculated that the person who recorded the video was Hanazawa and commented on the video. Although most of the reposts with comments were in Japanese, there were a handful in English and other languages:

just hanakana & onoken being a lovey dovey couple 🥹 https://t.co/oX6vUpXuZo — 레나🌸 (@SlLVER_RAIN) July 29, 2024

If this was indeed a date night between the voice acting power couple, it's very cute. Either way, hopefully, he can continue to enjoy bowling and break 100.

Ono anime voice acting roles include Tetsuya Kuroko in Kuroko's Basketball , Phichit Chulanont in Yuri!!! on Ice , Yuri Briar in Spy×Family , Shikadai in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , and Ryūnosuke Akutagawa in Bungo Stray Dogs . He played the title character in the Japanese dub of the Harry Potter films.

Hanazawa has had leading and cameo roles in Makoto Shinkai 's films, including Yukino in The Garden of Words and Mitsuha's similar-looking teacher in your name. Her numerous major anime roles include Psycho-Pass ' Akane Tsunemori, Steins;Gate 's Mayuri, OREIMO 's Kuroneko, and Monogatari 's Nadeko Sengoku.

The two actors starred together in Magi as Hakuryū Ren and Kōgyoku Ren, in Bungo Stray Dogs as Ryūnosuke Akutagawa and Lucy M., and in Pop Team Epic as Pipimi and Popuko (in different episodes). They also performed roles together in Fairy Tail , Tsuredure Children , Maria the Virgin Witch , Prince of Stride: Alternative , and Uchitama?! Have you seen my Tama? .