INTERVIEW: Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train's Natsuki Hanae & Satoshi Hino

The anime film took the world by storm this summer, becoming the #1 highest-earning film worldwide in 2020, as well as the highest-earning Japanese film of all time worldwide. It's home video sales and streaming numbers are equally astounding.

Anime News Network was able to sit down with the film's stars, Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro) and Satoshi Hino (Rengoku) to discuss bringing their characters to life and how Demon Slayer transcended cultural boundaries to become a worldwide hit.

Natsuki Hanae

The recording process definitely had a different feel compared to the television series―I was concerned that everyone might lose their voices, since we all recorded with so much seriousness and intensity. There were numerous battle scenes with lots of background noise, and Tanjiro had his voice raised the whole time. There were also many scenes where he was going through a roller coaster of emotions, so this time I prioritized showcasing those emotions in my acting.

Tanjiro is a very kind character, but he can also be very passionate and intense. As an actor, how do you try to balance these sides of his character?

Tanjiro's wish is to turn Nezuko human again, and so I always try not to lose focus on that sentiment whenever I voice Tanjiro. He is an earnest and kind person, so I always keep in mind to be pure at heart and be someone who thinks of others...kind enough to embrace even the demons he defeated.

Looking back on the anime as a whole so far, what do you think of Tanjiro's growth as a character?

As he ages, and as he completes his missions, I believe he evolves physically, mentally, and in his determination.

Are there any memorable moments from recording?

Even though Tanjiro's family was killed in episode 1, the voice actors playing his family members all came back to record the movie, which made it like a nice warm family reunion.

What was your reaction when you saw the final animation for the film?

Once we finished recording and when I finally saw the completed film, I felt like I had a lot of emotions running though me. I felt a little dizzy for a while after watching the movie, but immediately felt like I wanted to see it again.

For overseas viewers, Demon Slayer is both a splendid action anime and a window into Japan's culture and history. Do you have any comments for your overseas fans?

I believe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a work that incorporates Japanese culture and at the same time it also carries the timeless, universal concept of thinking of those who are important to you. I do believe the sentiments carried by Tanjiro and his friends have been conveyed to fans overseas, and I hope everyone will keep on rooting for the characters!

Satoshi Hino

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

I focused on how I could convey Rengoku's way of life and beliefs in such a way that they would resonate with the audience even through the movie screen.

Rengoku is a somewhat difficult-to-understand character. What kind of things did you do to develop the kind of voice that suits him?

He is an astonishingly straightforward man, so I knew it was important for me to act in a way to ensure he feels honorable, strong-willed, yet gentle and protective of those around him.



©Koyoharu Gotoge/ Shueisha , Aniplex , ufotable

Rengoku plays a relatively small role in the TV anime, but in the film he's a much more prominent character. As an actor, did you approach his character any differently?

In Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc, all the Hashira, including Rengoku, feel kind of mysterious. But in Mugen Train, the focus is Rengoku's leadership qualities, such as his strength and dependability as a Hashira.

Are there any memorable moments from recording?

I really enjoyed the fact that we were able to do the recording session with everyone together, so we were able to play off each other. That memory is especially strong now, because we did the recording before everything shut down.

What was your reaction when you saw the final animation for the film?

It was a feeling I really don't know how to express with words... It's as if my five senses trembled with excitement! And immediately after I watched it, I really wanted to share my feelings with someone else!

For overseas viewers, Demon Slayer is both a splendid action anime and a window into Japan's culture and history. Do you have any comments for your overseas fans?

I'm really happy to learn that the appeal of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Japanese animation has struck a chord with many overseas viewers.

Caring for family, the importance of life, and to live one's life to the fullest are some of the themes in this anime, which everyone around the world can relate to. I feel really blessed that everyone around the world has become one and shares this common sentiment. I hope everyone continues to enjoy Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba .