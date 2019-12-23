Darwin's Game Anime Casts Yūya Hirose, Chiaki Kobayashi, Fukushi Ochiai

The official website for the television anime adaptation of FLIPFLOPs ' Darwin's Game manga revealed additional cast members on Wednesday.

The newly announced cast members are:

The series will premiere with a one-hour episode on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , and AT-X on January 3 at 24:00 (effectively January 4 at 12:00 a.m.). The anime will debut streaming simultaneously on AbemaTV , and it will begin airing later that week on Yomiuri TV and TV Aichi . It will then begin airing on Nagasaki Culture Telecasting Corporation on January 28. The first episode will have an advance screening at Shinjuku Wald 9 theater in Tokyo on December 24.

Yoshinobu Tokumoto ( Comic Girls ) is directing the series at Nexus . FLIPFLOPs member Shū Miyama is writing the scripts. Kazuya Nakanishi (animation director for Granbelm , Comic Girls ) is designing the characters. Kenichiro Suehiro ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Golden Kamuy ) is composing the music.

ASCA ( Fate/Apocrypha , Sword Art Online: Alicization theme songs) is performing the opening theme song "CHAIN." Mashiro Ayano ( Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works , Re:CREATORS themes) is performing the show's ending theme song "Alive."

The anime's main cast includes:

The manga centers on Kaname Sudō, a high school boy who is drawn to a mysterious game app titled "Darwin's Game." He becomes involved in a social game where the stakes are life or death.

FLIPFLOPs launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in December 2012. Miyama provides the story for the manga, while Yuki Takahata provides the art.