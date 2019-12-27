News
Shadowverse TV Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals April 2020 Premiere, Main Cast
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the television anime adaptation of Cygames, Inc.'s Shadowverse card battle smartphone game began streaming the anime's first promotional video on Friday. The video reveals that the anime will premiere in April 2020 on TV Tokyo and its affiliates.
The video reveals the show's cast:
- Gakuto Kajiwara as Hiiro Ryūgasaki
- Junya Enoki as Lucia Yonazuki
- Kaede Hondo as Mimori Amamiya
- Yui Ogura as Alice KurobaneYūic
- Hayato Taya as Kazuki Shindō
- Atsumi Tanezaki as Kai Ijūin
- Yūichi Iguchi as Maura Aberald
The anime will feature a completely original story, and will feature anime-only characters. The anime centers on Hiiro Ryūgasaki, a student at Tensei Academy. Through a strange incident, Hiiro obtains a mysterious smartphone. The smartphone has installed the popular digital card game "Shadowverse." Through the game Hiiro meets rivals, participates in tournaments, and forms bonds with others.
Keiichiro Kawaguchi (Sket Dance, Psychic Squad, Frame Arms Girl) is directing the anime at ZEXCS. Rintarō Isaki and Deko Akao (Frame Arms Girl, Real Girl, Noragami) are handling the series composition. Ponzu and Soji Hisakata are the original character designers, and Hiroki Harada (The Girl in Twilight) is adapting those designs for animation. Yoshihiro Ike (Tiger & Bunny, Kuroko's Basketball seasons 2 and 3) is composing the music.
Other staff members include:
- Sub-Character Design: Yasunari Nitta
- Follower Design Chief: Daisuke Kitagawa
- Battle Concept Design: Seishirō Nagaya
- Prop Design: Yoshinori Iwanaga
- Color Design: Naoko Satou, Nanae Shinaji
- Art Director: Kuniaki Nemoto
- Art Setting: Nobuhito Sue, Shūhei Tada
- Special Effects: Team Taniguchi
- Monitor Graphics: flapper3
- 3DCG Director: Takahiro Kamiya (Aera Laboratory), Keisuke Kawatani (DEEN digital)
- Director of Photography: Shigeki Asakawa
- Editing: Daisuke Hiraki
- Sound Director: Satoki Iida
- Sound Production: Sonilude
The collectible card game launched for iOS and Android devices in June 2016 and for PC via Steam in October 2016. The game features both single-player and competitive multiplayer content, fully voiced stories, and the ability to evolve cards during battles.
The game received a tutorial anime video as part of its second anniversary in May 2018.