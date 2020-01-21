Sing 'Yesterday' for Me Anime Reveals Teaser, 18-Episode Length

Series premieres on new NUManimation block on April 4

The official YouTube channel for the television anime of Kei Toume 's Sing "Yesterday" for Me ( Yesterday o Utatte ) manga began streaming the first teaser trailer for the anime on Wednesday. The anime's staff also revealed that the series will have 12 television episodes, plus an additional six episodes that will only be available via streaming. AbemaTV will begin an exclusive advance streaming of the latter six episodes after the main series concludes.

The anime will premiere on TV Asahi in the new NUManimation programming block on April 4 late at night at 1:30 a.m. (effectively April 5). The series will also debut with exclusive advance streaming on Abema TV simultaneously with the anime's premiere on TV Asahi . The anime will then debut on BS Asahi on April 10 at 11:30 p.m.

The cast includes Natsuki Hanae as Rō Hayakawa, Chikahiro Kobayashi as Rikuo Uozumi, Kana Hanazawa as Shinako Morinome, and Yume Miyamoto as Haru Nonaka.

Yoshiyuki Fujiwara ( GJ Club , New Game! , Plastic Memories ) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo . Jin Tanaka ( Laid-Back Camp , Kirakira ☆ Precure a la Mode , Cinderella Nine ) is penning the scripts. Junichirō Taniguchi ( Natsuyuki Rendezvous , Tada Never Falls in Love ) is designing the characters. Masanori Tsuchiya ( New Game! , Tada Never Falls in Love , Azur Lane ) is the sound director. DMM.futureworks is producing the project.

The coming-of-age story follows a university graduate named Rikuo who has not been able to find permanent employment after college, a mysterious woman named Haru who has a pet crow, and Rikuo's former university classmate Shinako.

Toume launched the manga in Business Jump in 1997, and the manga switched to Grand Jump with the magazine's inaugural issue in November 2011. Toume ended the manga in June 2015. Shueisha published 11 compiled book volumes for the manga.

Tokyopop published Toume's Lament of the Lamb manga in English. Lament of the Lamb inspired a four-episode original video animation ( OVA ) in 2003. Toume launched Kūden Noise no Himegimi (Static Noise Princess) in Gentosha 's Comic Birz magazine in July 2016, and Gentosha published the third compiled volume in January 2019. Comic Birz ended serialization in June 2018. The manga relaunched in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in January 2019 as a continuation with the new title Kūden no Himegimi (Static Princess).

Toume also plans to launch a new manga titled Hōkago Cinema (After School Cinema) on Gentosha 's Comic Boost manga website. The manga was originally slated to launch in March, but it has not yet launched.