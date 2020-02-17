Magi: The Adventure of Sinbad's Yoshifumi Ōtera Launches Shadow Newt Manga

Author Yūjirō Sakamoto's series debuts as part of Maskmen project on March 2

Yoshifumi Ōtera ( Magi : The Adventure of Sinbad ) will launch the new Shadow Newt: Saisei Nōryoku de Mezasu S Kyū Saikyō! (Aim to Be the Strongest S-Class Hero with the Regeneration Ability!) manga on Cygames ' Cycomi manga website on March 2. Yūjirō Sakamoto is the manga's writer and director, and Ōtera is the illustrator. Shadow Newt is part of Studio Seed's Maskmen project, which features hero manga by various creators in one shared world.

The project's official YouTube channel began streaming promotional videos for Shadow Newt.

The story follows Japanese high school student Hayate, who aims to be the strongest S-class hero using his regeneration ability. The project opened an official website on Monday and posted a preview of the Shadownewt manga.

Two more manga will debut on March 2 alongside Shadow Newt. Isako Horuba will launch Shirley: Watashi o Mamoru Kimi o, Mamoritai Kara (I Want to Protect You Because You Protect Me), and ASIWIN will publish Jack Fox: Kitsune Otoko to Kōtetsu Onna (Fox Man and Steel Woman).

Artists Akira Miyazaki and Hanzo will also participate in the Maskmen project. Kazuaki Ishibashi is the project's producer, Zoo is the main planner, and Rodem and Zoo are scenario writers. Kōta Okuda and Tachikaze are serving as editors. Hayato Watanabe is composing the music for the project's videos.

Shinobu Ohtaka and Yoshifumi Ōtera 's launched the spinoff manga Magi: Sinbad no Bōken ( Magi: Adventure of Sinbad ) in 2013. After beginning a full serialization in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine, it moved to the publisher's web comic site Ura Sunday in 2013. The manga is a prequel to Ohtaka's main Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic manga, which inspired a television anime in 2012 with a sequel in 2013. Magi: Adventure of Sinbad takes place 30 years before the events of Magi and focuses on Sinbad's journey to become king.

The Magi: Adventure of Sinbad manga inspired five original video anime ( OVA ) episodes that shipped with volumes of the manga from 2014 to 2015. The manga also inspired a television anime that ran for 13 episodes from April 2016 to July 2016. Netflix streamed the anime in the U.S. The OVA episodes aired as episodes 2 through 6 of the television anime series.

Thanks to Liam Scanlan for the news tip.