Interspecies Reviewers Anime's Airing on Kobe's Sun TV Canceled

The official Twitter account for the television anime of writer Amahara and artist masha 's Interspecies Reviewers ( Ishuzoku Reviewers ) manga announced on Tuesday that the Sun TV channel in Kobe has canceled future airings of the anime at the behest of the channel company's management.

The "regular" version of the anime will continue to run on the over-the-air channel KBS Kyoto and the satellite channel BS11 , and the "unedited" version will continue to run on the premium subscription network AT-X . The anime also continues to stream on various services in Japan.

Funimation removed the series from its streaming service on January 31, stating, "After careful consideration, we determined that this series falls outside of our standards." The company stated it decided to take down the series altogether instead of altering the content.

The AnimeLab streaming service announced on February 2 that it would continue to stream the series in Australia and New Zealand. The service said that upcoming episodes would be delayed due to "adjusting [its] sourcing of materials."

The Wakanim service based in France is also continuing to stream the anime. However, its Nordic division stopped streaming the series with English subtitles in the Nordic region on February 1.

Amazon Prime Video removed both the English-dubbed and English-subtitled versions of the anime in the first week of February.

The over-the-air channel Tokyo MX announced on February 7 that it canceled its airing of the anime at the behest of the Tokyo Metropolitan Television channel company's management.

Interspecies Reviewers premiered in Japan on January 11, and is slated to have 12 episodes.

Yuki Ogawa ( FLCL Progressive , Miru Tights ) is directing the anime at Passione . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , Dropkick on My Devil! , Girls' Last Tour ) is in charge of series composition. Makoto Uno ( Witchblade , The Qwaser of Stigmata , High School DxD Hero ) is designing the characters. Kotone Uchihigashi is composing the music. Voice cast members Junji Majima , Yūsuke Kobayashi , and Miyu Tomita are performing both the opening theme song "Ikōze☆Paradise" and the ending theme song "Hanabira Ondo."

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Beauty truly is in the eye of the beholder! From elves to succubi to cyclopes and more, the Interspecies Reviewers rate the red-light delights of all manner of monster girls…the only thing is, they can never agree on which species is the hottest!

The manga ran as a special one-shot in Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine in July 2016, and the company is also publishing the manga in compiled print volumes. The manga won the DLsite Award in Da Vinci Magazine and Niconico 's Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards.