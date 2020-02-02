Wakanim, AnimeLab Continue to Stream Interspecies Reviewers Anime in Select Regions (Update)

All 4 episodes of series still available on Frenchservice afterremoved videos on Friday

The Wakanim streaming service began streaming the fourth episode of the Interspecies Reviewers anime on Saturday in select regions. The show's first three episodes are also still available for streaming on the French, Russian, and German websites as of press time. The company's French account also stated on Twitter that it plans to continue streaming the series.

Wakanim announced on Saturday that it would stop streaming with English subtitles in the Nordic region. The removed the anime from its service on Saturday.

The AnimeLab streaming service also announced on Sunday that it will continue streaming the series in Australia and New Zealand. The service said that upcoming episodes will be delayed due to "adjusting [its] sourcing of materials."

Funimation removed the series from its streaming service on Friday, stating, "After careful consideration, we determined that this series falls outside of our standards." The company stated it decided to take down the series altogether instead of altering the content.

Sony Pictures Television had announced in September that it and Aniplex consolidated three Sony -owned anime acquisition and distribution companies — Funimation based in the United States, Wakanim based in France, and Madman Anime Group based in Australia — into one joint venture. Funimation moved its streaming content to AnimeLab last month and will close its FunimationNow service in the region on March 30 to give users "access to hundreds of more titles in one place."

Interspecies Reviewers premiered in Japan on January 11, and is slated to have 12 episodes.

Update: Information on Wakanim in Nordic countries and AnimeLab added.

