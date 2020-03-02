Suu Morishita Ends Wakamen: The Mineral Boys Manga in April

Series about seaweed brothers launched in December 2018

The April issue of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine revealed on Tuesday that Suu Morishita will end her Wakamen ~The Mineral Boys~ manga in the next issue on April 3.

The magazine describes the series:

At the bottom of the beautiful ocean, there are beautiful seaweed brothers... A secret seatopia that makes girls throughout Japan happy is discovered!

The series launched in December 2018.

Morishita ( Hibi Chōchō ) launched the Yubisaki to Renren manga in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine last July. Kodansha released the first compiled book volume on December 13.

Morishita launched the Shortcake Cake manga in Shueisha 's Margaret magazine in November 2015, and ended the series in March. Morishita published three spinoff chapters in April and May 2019. Shueisha published the manga's 12th and final volume on July 25. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English and it published the seventh volume on February 4.

Morishita also launched the Hoshokukei Heroine ni Ato 1-nen Inai ni Taberaremasu (I Will Be Eaten by a Predatory Heroine Within the Next Year) manga on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in November 2018. Square Enix released the first compiled volume on October 12.