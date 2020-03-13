New Beyblade Burst Sparking Anime Premieres on April 3

This year's April issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine revealed on Saturday that the anime portion of the new project for the Beyblade Burst series will be the Beyblade Burst Sparking (or Beyblade Burst Super King ) anime. The anime will premiere on the CoroCoro Channel and the Takara Tomy Channel (both on YouTube ) on April 3 at 4:00 p.m. JST.

Beyblade Burst Sparking will also get a manga by Hiro Morita (pictured below).

The story centers on brothers Hikaru and Hyūga Asahi, who participate in an all-star battle featuring "Legendary Bladers" from the Beyblade Burst series.

The anime stars:

Hiro Morita is credited with the original work. Katsuhito Akiyama is the chief director, and Jin Gu Oh is directing the anime at OLM . Hideki Sonoda is overseeing the series scripts, and Toshiaki Ōhashi is the character designer.

The project will also include new toys. The new toys including a new launcher and other parts will launch on March 28. The launcher will mark the first in the 21-year-old franchise where a launcher will actually create sparks when used.

The Beyblade Burst Rise ( Beyblade Burst GT ) anime debuted in Japan last April with the title Beyblade Burst GT on the Coro Coro Comics YouTube channel and on the Takara Tomy Channel streaming service. The English dub of the anime premiered on Disney XD in the United States on February 8. Canadian television channel Teletoon will also air the anime at a later date. Corus Entertainment licensed the series from ADK Emotions NY (formerly Sunrights ).

The first Beyblade Burst anime premiered in Japan in April 2016, followed by the Beyblade Burst God ( Beyblade Burst Evolution ) "second season" in April 2017, and then Beyblade Burst Chōzetsu in April 2018.