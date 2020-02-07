Beyblade Burst Rise Anime Listed With February 8 Premiere on Disney XD

English-dubbed promo streamed for series

The TV Passport television listing site is reporting an airing of the first episode of Beyblade Burst Rise ( Beyblade Burst GT ) anime on Disney XD on Saturday, February 8 at 8:00 a.m. EST. The official YouTube channel for Beyblade Burst posted an English-dubbed video for Beyblade Burst Rise on Thursday.

Canadian television channel Teletoon will also air the anime at a later date. Corus Entertainment licensed the series from ADK Emotions NY (formerly Sunrights ).

Global licensing magazine Total Licensing describes the series:

Legendary Blader Valt Aoi has been training the next generation of elite Bladers at Spain's BC Sol. One day, rookie Bladers Dante Koryu and Delta Zakuro witness Valt unleashing his newly-evolved Gamma Bey, Sword Valtryek. To their surprise, Valtryek radiates a golden light as it rockets around the stadium. Inspired by the limitless possibilities of this “Hyper-Flux” state, both Dante and Delta seek the same bond with their Beys. Dante and his partner, Ace Dragon, set off for Japan, the birthplace of Beyblade. But the path to glory won't be easy; plenty of tough competitors and Gamma Beys stand in their way, among them some of the best to ever let it rip. Dante soon realizes he'll have to do whatever it takes to deepen his bond with Dragon. Do Dante and Dragon have what it takes to overcome these challenges? And will they ever achieve Hyper-Flux? Here begins the story of Dante and Dragon's rise to the peak of the Blading world.

The series debuted in Japan last April with the title Beyblade Burst GT on the Coro Coro Comics YouTube channel and on the Takara Tomy Channel streaming service. The series is currently ongoing.

Katsuhito Akiyama ( Beyblade Burst God , Beyblade Burst Turbo , Inazuma Eleven ) is the show's chief director, and Ojing is directing the series at OLM. Hideki Sonoda is returning to oversee the series scripts, and Toshiaki Ōhashi is returning to design the characters. d-rights is producing the series.

The first Beyblade Burst anime premiered in Japan in April 2016, followed by the Beyblade Burst God ( Beyblade Burst Evolution ) "second season" in April 2017, and then Beyblade Burst Chōzetsu in April 2018.

The Beyblade Burst anime began airing on Canada's Teletoon channel in September 2016. It then premiered on Disney XD for two weeks in December 2016. Daisuki began streaming the series with English subtitles later in December 2016, and English-dubbed episodes are available digitally via Disney XD 's digital platforms and the Beyblade Burst YouTube channel.

The company d-rights ' U.S. subsidiary Sunrights announced in October 2017 that it has licensed Beyblade Burst Evolution to Disney XD in the United States and Corus Entertainment's Teletoon and Disney XD channels in Canada. The series premiered on Teletoon in November and on Disney XD in December.

Beyblade Burst Chōzetsu premiered on Teletoon in October 2018, and ended last September.

