Death End re;Quest 2 Game's Teaser Trailer Shows Protagonist's Postcard to Lost Sister

Horror RPG launches for PS4, PC this year

Idea Factory International began streaming an English teaser trailer for Compile Heart 's Death end re;Quest 2 game on Thursday. The video features narration by protagonist Mai Toyama as she sends a postcard to her long-lost sister Sanae.

Idea Factory International will release the horror RPG for PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe and for PC via Steam this year. The Steam version will have English, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese subtitles.

The game launched in Japan for PS4 on February 13.

The game is a sequel to Compile Heart 's Death end re;Quest game. Scenario writer Makoto Kedōin ( Corpse Party ) and character designer Kei Nanameda returned for the sequel game, which features a new story with new characters. Gesshoku Kaigi contributed the opening theme song "Bug Fixer."

The first game launched in Japan for PS4 in April 2018 after a delay. The game shipped for PS4 in North America and Europe in February 2019. Idea Factory 's PS4 release includes Japanese and English audio and English subtitles. The release has both physical and digital editions. The game launched on PC via Steam in May 2019.

Source: Press release