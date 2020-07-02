Tonari no Kashiwagi-san's Kinusa Shimotsuki Launches New Manga on July 22

Kimi to Kazoku ni Naru made manga centers on 2 people falling in love after meeting on train

The August issue of Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine revealed on June 24 that manga creator Kinusa Shimotsuki will launch a new manga titled Kimi to Kazoku ni Naru made (Until We're Both Family) in the magazine's next issue on July 22. The magazine describes the manga as a romance story where someone falls in love with another person they meet on a train.

Shimotsuki launched the Tonari no Kashiwagi-san manga in Manga Time Kirara Forward in 2010, and ended it in August 2016. Houbunsha published 12 compiled book volumes for the manga. Crunchyroll previously offered the manga's "Manga 2.5" (voiced manga) version.

Shimotsuki launched a sequel manga titled Tonari no Kashiwagi-san after days in Manga Time Kirara Forward in November 2018. Houbunsha published the manga's second and final volume on March 12.