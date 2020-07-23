Tokyo Alice Girly Manga Ends in August

The September issue of Kodansha 's Kiss magazine revealed on Wednesday that Toriko Chiya 's Tokyo Alice Girly manga will end in the magazine's next issue on August 25.

The manga is a sequel to Chiya's earlier Tokyo Alice manga, and centers on Rii Okuzono, daughter of the previous manga's protagonist Fū Arisugawa. Rii is a middle school student in Tokyo, and is quite stern and responsible, in contrast to her free-wheeling mother. One day, Fū accidentally sees a notebook Rii had drawn in, and when Rii finds out, she storms out of the house.

Chiya launched the manga in Kiss in August 2017. The manga was originally tentatively titled Tokyo Alice 2nd season . Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume last October.

Tokyo Alice launched in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine in 2006, and ended in August 2015. Kodansha published 15 volumes for the series. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English. The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that debuted on Amazon Prime Video in August 2017.

Chiya's Clover manga received a live-action film adaptation in 2014.