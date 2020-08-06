Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy PS4, Switch Game Ships on December 3

Steam version also debuts in January 2021

The official website for Gust 's Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy game revealed on Thursday that the game will ship for the PlayStation 4 and Switch in Japan on December 3, and will debut on PC via Steam in January 2021.

The sequel is set three years after KOEI Tecmo Games' Gust brand's Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout ( Ryza no Atelier ~Tokoyami no Joō to Himitsu no Kakurega~ ) game. In the story, Ryza travels to the Royal Capital of Ashra-am Baird and explores ancient ruins to uncover the mystery of lost legends. She can learn new skills such as the ability to swim.

KOEI Tecmo America describes the game:

Throughout her journey, Ryza will once again be joined by her fun-loving group of mischievous friends. The first of these old companions confirmed for Ryza 2 is Klaudia. The only daughter of a merchant family, Klaudia has been working in the Royal Capital, but all the while, thinking back to the adventure she had with Ryza three years prior. Klaudia still has the desire to live a more exciting life, and now finds her fate once again intertwined with Ryza as they regroup inside the Royal Capital. Also joining Ryza this time around is a mysterious creature known as Fi. The creature doesn't speak, but is very expressive and full of emotion, bonding quickly with Ryza while helping her seek answers to the true meaning of the lost legends.

KOEI Tecmo America will release the game in North America for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam this winter. People who purchase the game during the first two weeks of release will receive a code for the Summer Fashion Costume Set. Players who have save data from the previous game will be able to unlock the Classic Costume Set.

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout launched for the PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam in North America on October 29. The game launched in Europe on November 1, and in Japan on September 26.

Source: Atelier Ryza 2's website