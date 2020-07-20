Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy PS4, Switch, PC Game Announced for Winter

Koei Tecmo America reveals details of Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout on July 29

The Japanese version of the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase livestream announced on Monday Gust's Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy game for release this winter. Koei Tecmo America will release the game in North America for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam this winter. The livestream revealed a promotional video (beginning around the 2:36 mark in the video below) for the new game.

Koei Tecmo America opened a teaser website for the game on Monday. The website will reveal more information about the game on July 29 at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy is a direct sequel to Koei Tecmo Games' Gust brand's Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout ( Ryza no Atelier ~Tokoyami no Joō to Himitsu no Kakurega~ ) game, which has shipped more than 420,000 copies to date.

T Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout launched for the PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam in North America on October 29. The game launched in Europe on November 1, and in Japan on September 26.

Koei Tecmo America describes the game's story:

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout begins an all-new storyline arc in GUST Studios' fan-favorite Atelier series. The beautiful role-playing game follows the exploits of teenage tomboy Ryza, who dreams of escaping her mundane village lifestyle, alongside her band of mischievous friends. One day, as they explore a forbidden island in search of adventure, they meet an elderly magician who will change their lives forever. After some convincing, the old man begins teaching Ryza the enchanting ways of alchemy; launching her on an adventure that will ultimately lead her on a quest to save her hometown from the mysterious and deadly darkness lurking beneath the surface.

KOEI Tecmo Games' Gust brand teased the game in May 2019 under the name "Gust New Project."

Koei Tecmo America released Gust and Koei Tecmo Games' Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack game collection for the PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam in January. The game shipped in Japan for the PS4 and Switch in December. The collection contains all three games from the Atelier game series' Dusk trilogy of games: Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk , Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky , and Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea .

Sources: Press release, Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase Japanese livestream