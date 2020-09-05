Fastest Finger First Manga Ends, Gets 3rd Stage Play

19th volume ships in October, 20th in November

The October issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine announced on Friday that Iqura Sugimoto 's Nana Maru San Batsu (literally, "7 O 3 X" or "7 Right, 3 Wrong) manga will end in the next issue on October 2. The manga's 19th compiled book volume will ship on the same day, and the 20th will ship on November 4.

Additionally, the manga will get its third stage play adaptation in January 2021. The first stage play adaptation ran at Zenrosai Hall Space Zero in Tokyo in May 2018, and the second ran at Tokyo's Mitsukoshi Theater in May 2019.

Crunchyroll describes the series:

Bunzou High School is welcoming its new first-year students. One of them, Koshiyama Shiki, is chosen to participate against his will in an impromptu fast-buzzing quiz meet by the president of the Quiz Bowl Circle. As a quiet boy who loves reading and doesn't want to stand out, Shiki is overwhelmed, but his classmate, Fukami Mari, is able to hit the buzzer and answer questions before the full question is given. As he watches her, Shiki realizes that there's a point in each question where the answer becomes certain.

Sugimoto launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in 2010, and Kadokawa published the 18th compiled book volume in October 2019. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation, and Crunchyroll streamed it under the title Fastest Finger First in July 2017.